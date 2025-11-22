Bhadrak/Sambalpur: At least three persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Odisha’s Bhadrak and Sambalpur districts Saturday, police said.

In Sambalpur, one person was killed and five others were critically injured after an ambulance with a patient and his relatives on board hit a truck on National Highway-55 near Phuljharan area under the Jujumura Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as ambulance attendant Manabhanjan Sahu, he said.

The accident took place when the ambulance was going to VIMSAR in Burla from Boudh district, the officer said.

“The ambulance attendant died on the spot, and five others suffered injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital,” the officer said.

In another incident in Bhadrak district, two persons died when a two-wheeler hit a bus near Kamaria Chhak on the Bhadrak–Chandbali road under the Pirhat Police Station limits, another officer said.

The deceased, identified as Golak Das and Daitari Puhana of Balichaturi village, were travelling on the two-wheeler when the private bus coming from Chandbali hit the scooter, he said.

Local people staged a road blockade, demanding action against reckless driving, he said.

Pirhat Police Station Inspector in charge, Rojalin Behera, said one platoon force has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.