Sonepur/Patana: Three persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries in separate road mishaps in Subarnapur and Keonjhar districts Saturday. In the first incident, the driver and the helper of a passenger bus were killed after the bus hit an unknown truck from behind near Haradkhol village on NH57, under Sonepur police station limits in Subarnapur district, late Saturday night.

The deceased driver was identified as Dambarudhara Swain, 53, a resident of Dumuduma area in Bhubaneswar and the deceased helper as Shibaram Gouda, 32, a resident of Badangi village in Ganjam district. As per the reports, the passenger bus ‘Pradhan’ carrying more than 40 passengers was on its way to Cuttack from Jeypore when the mishap occurred.

However, fortunately, all the passengers of the bus had a close shave. On being informed, police personnel from Haradkhol police outpost reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them to Sonepur district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

Police also seized the bus and launched an investigation after registering a case at Sonepur police station.In a separate incident, a woman died and her son sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Baunsuli Hanuman Chhak on Baunsuli Ukhunda road under Patana block in Keonjhar district, Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Shankari Munda, 45, and the critically injured as her son Bijay Munda.

As per reports, the mother-son duo was returning home on a bike. A speeding SUV hit the bike from behind and fled the spot towards Ukhunda. Locals rescued them in critical condition and rushed them to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital in an ambulance where doctors pronounced Shankari dead. On being informed, Turumunga police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.