Bhubaneswar: At least three people were killed and one person was injured when a speeding car hit morning walkers and fell into a roadside pit on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Uttara area under the jurisdiction of Pipili police station when the vehicle was going towards Puri through NH-316, a police officer said.

The car, which fell into the pit after hitting the two women from behind, was completely damaged. The two women, the driver, and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The two women and the driver were declared dead in the hospital, while the passenger is undergoing treatment, he added.