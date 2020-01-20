Bhubaneswar: Three persons including a father-son duo died in a serious road mishap that took place on National Highway 16 at Pahala on the outskirts of the city in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The accident was so severe that the vehicle was completely damaged and all the 13 passengers traveling in the vehicle sustained severe injuries. However, the driver reportedly fled from the spot unhurt.

The deceased were identified as Balaram Nayak, Abinash Pradhan and his son. Abinash was a resident of Delang area in Puri while Balaram’s identity is yet to be ascertained. The deceased were reportedly relatives as their wives are sisters.

The rest of the family has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Sources claimed that the members of the two families had gone to Tarini temple in Keonjhar and were on their way home when the accident took place.

One family member was driving the vehicle during the accident as the driver felt drowsy midway. Police has been searching for the absconding driver to know the exact cause of the accident. The Bhubaneswar Central MLA Anant Narayan Jena who was also returning to Bhubaneswar informed the ambulance and police from the spot. The injured family members were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital and Capital hospital. Abinash died on the spot while Balaram was declared brought dead at the SCBMCH. Balaram’s four-year-old son succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospital, Monday.