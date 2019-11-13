Sundargarh: Bisra police late Tuesday night arrested three members of banned Naxal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). The accused were arrested from Bisra area of Sundargarh district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pawan Tanibading (24), Samuel Soy Murmu (22) and Rajesh Birua (45).

According to police officials, they were identified as active members of PLFI and were working under PLFI head Dinesh Gope and area commander Sanschar Soren of Jharkhand. They were operating in the boarding areas of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha since 2016.

Acting on a tip-off about a gathering of some persons at Bhalulata, a team of Bisra police reached the spot and laid a trap. The cops eventually managed to apprehend the accused trio at Bisra Petrol Pump.

Two pistols, two live ammunitions, one sharp weapon were seized from their possession of the accused ultras.

PNN