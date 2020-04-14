Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 102 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in UP rose to 660 and the death toll to eight, an official said.

Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Agra and one in Moradabad, the official said.

Highest number of fatalities

Agra has reported the maximum fatalities in the state with three people succumbing to the infection in the district till now. UP Surveillance Officer Dr Vikasendu said the remaining five deaths were reported from Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Moradabad.

Seventy of the 102 new cases in UP had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation said an official release. The event took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

Tablighi Jamaat influence

Among the total 660 cases, 375 are attendees of the religious congregation. The coronavirus positive cases have been reported from 44 districts of the state, said the release.

Meanwhile Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said those who died of coronavirus were suffering from other health problems too. “They are mostly elderly or had some medical condition,” said Prasad.

The official further informed that the high number of positive cases have emerged due to an increase in testing facilities. “More and more pending results are coming in now,” he said.

PTI