New Delhi: Newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Odisha took oath in their mother tongue, Odia, in the Upper House Monday.

The three MPs from Odisha who took oath are Manmohan Samal, Santrupta Mishra and Dilip Kumar Ray, a BJP-supported Independent candidate.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath.

However, Sujeet Kumar did not take the oath. The reason for his absence from the oath-taking ceremony is not yet known.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha were held March 16, 2026. In the election, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Sujit Kumar won on BJP tickets, while Dilip Kumar Ray won as an Independent candidate supported by the party. From the Biju Janata Dal, Santrupta Misra emerged victorious.