Bhubaneswar: Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Friday suspended three officials for their alleged involvement in irregularities during execution of Swachh Bharat programme.

The suspended officers are- block development officer (BDO) of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district Lariman Kharsel; BDO of Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district Debendra Bahadur and junior engineer of Jharigaon block Sunil Samal.

While Chitrakonda BDO was suspended for gross irregularities in execution of individual household latrine application (IHHL) programmes, Jharigaon BDO and junior engineer were suspended for misappropriation of entitled money of IHHLs under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in Jharigaon block.

The order issued by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Friday said that Bahadur will need to report at DRDA headquarters in Nabarangpur under the administrative control of project director, DRDA. He should not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the project director of DRDA, the notification added.

PNN