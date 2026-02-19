Joda: Mining officials Wednesday seized three iron ore-laden trucks and detained four drivers during a pre-dawn raid in Pidhapokhari and Malangtoli reserve forest areas of Joda mining circle.

Authorities said the trucks were allegedly smuggling about 120 tonnes of iron ore to Sundargarh district.

The estimated market value of the seized ore is more than Rs 7 lakh. Observers said that the smuggling of minerals has led to a loss of huge revenues for the state government.

According to a Geological Survey of India (GSI) report, high-grade iron ore reserves are located in the Malangtoli area, situated in the reserve forest area along the border of the Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts.

In the past, mining leases granted by the government in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts were later surrendered by leaseholders, who cited the absence of viable mineral deposits or operational constraints.

However, illegal extraction has since increased in several of these abandoned areas.

If the state government does not take direct control of the surrendered leasehold land, illegal mining could expand and evolve into a cottage industry, sources warned.

Acting on a tip-off, three teams carried out the raid under the direction of Deputy Director of Mines Biswaranjan Sethi.

While the trucks were intercepted, those allegedly involved in the illegal mining operation fled the scene, officials said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an organised group was extracting iron ore illegally from the forest area and transporting it to different locations.

The four detained drivers have been handed over to the Bamebari police for further investigation.

Authorities are questioning them to determine the destination of the consignment and identify others involved in the operation, Sethi told mediapersons.