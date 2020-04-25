Chhatrapur: Three panchayats in Ganjam district won National Panchayat Awards in three categories Friday, the National Panchayati Raj Day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his twitter handle to wish Ganjam district administration for the achievement.

Distinct emphasis on rural development through inclusive programmes, empowering PRIs and efficient monitoring of rural welfare programmes has won #Odisha three awards at National Panchayat Awards 2020 on #PanchayatiRajDiwas. Congratulations, @Admin_Ganjam https://t.co/9hsn3TmC75 https://t.co/EYd9340LRr — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 24, 2020

CM Patnaik mentioned it in his tweet that distinct emphasis on rural development through inclusive programmes, empowering PRIs and efficient monitoring of rural welfare programmes has own Odisha three awards at National Panchayat Awards 2020 on Panchayati Raj Diwas.

The three panchayats are Kainchapur under Ganjam block, Badaborasingi under Belaguntha block and Podamari under Sanakhemundi block. While Kainchapur received the Best Development Plan in Odisha award, Badaborasingi was awarded for the Best Child-friendly GP in the state and Podamari won Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar.

