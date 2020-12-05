Sambalpur: In a major crackdown here, the Sambalpur forest division officials arrested three poachers Friday evening in connection with the alleged killing of a tusker by electrocution in the district.

Also read: Eminent Odia writer Padma Bhushan Manoj Das undergoes treatment in Puducherry

According to forest department sources, the three arrested were identified as Dilip Bhoi, Baikuntha Lal Mirdha and Nandlal Bhoi.

The poachers are natives of Jaduloisingh village under Dhama police limits in Sambalpur district.

The wrongdoers had laid a trap of high tension live wire inside the dense forest area. They had intended to hunt wild boar and other wild animals under this forest division.

However, an elephant fell into the trap and got electrocuted. The heinous crime was committed November 30.

The three arrested were forwarded to local SDJM court and were later remanded to judicial custody following rejection of their bail plea.

Assistant Conservator Forest (ACF) ML Sharma has been designated as the enquiry officer. The officials have registered a case and launched a detail probe, Sambalpur divisional forest officer (DFO) said.

PNN