Bhubaneswar: Apollo Hospital in the state capital today claimed that it has conducted three rare surgeries with the intervention of endoscopy technique by ensuring minimal invasion to the human body.

In one case, a perforation was noticed in the food pipe which was caused by a chicken bone being stuck, leading to infection in the chest area. In another case a denture of a lady was stuck in the food pipe. In the third case, a Covid-19 patient had witnessed damage to his food pipe and air way.

The doctors claimed that such surgeries were done with least cuts and with minimal invasive techniques thanks to the use of latest technology. They claimed that had they not been operated in time and with the latest techniques, it could have proved dangerous.

The doctors pointed out that these conditions were rare in clinical cases. They also talked about the technique of endoscopy that made it possible in most cases. In most of these cases, the perforations were stopped while stents were also implanted in some cases for successful outcome.

“This technique helps us in operating with least chances of blood loss and morbidity while it also ensures faster recovery and lesser cost for treatment,” said senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist Dr Sushant Kumar Sethi from the hospital. The surgeries were done with the assistance of vascular surgeon Dr Debasis Nayak and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon Dr Suryakant Pradhan.