Baghdad: Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital’s high-security Green Zone, security sources said, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

Iran FM not to attend Davos meeting

Meanwhile, in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not attend the 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has announced.

Talking to reporters at his weekly press conference Monday, Mousavi said Zarif was scheduled to attend the Davos meeting, but “they abruptly changed the schedule despite the primary planning and the official invitation”.

Therefore, Zarif will not participate in the forum in Davos, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Earlier, Western media had reported that Zarif was no longer on the list of nearly 3,000 people due at the event, which is being held under the banner “Stakeholders for a Sustainable and Cohesive World”.

AFP/IANS