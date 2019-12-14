Bhadrak: Three shops were gutted and properties worth Rs 5 lakh were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap at Dobal market under Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district late Friday night.

The owners of these shops have been identified as Bhagirathi Das, Ajay Khatua and Purnachandra Sahoo. They used to run a grocery, beetle shop and sweet stall respectively.

The police officials during patrolling saw smoke coming out of the shops at Dobal market and informed the fire services personnel.

On being informed by the police officials, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

While no causality was reported, property worth Rs 5 lakh was destroyed in the inferno. Locals claimed that timely action by the fire personnel averted a major mishap.

While the exact circumstances under which the fire broke out is yet to be known, an investigation into the incident is underway.

