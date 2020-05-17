Chhatrapur: As many as 4,664 migrant workers stranded in Surat amid the ongoing lockdown have reached Jagannathpur railway station in Ganjam district in three Shramik Special trains, a district administration official Sunday said.

The first Shramik Special trains carrying 1,742 Odia migrant workers from Surat reached Jagannathpur Saturday morning and the other two followed with several-hour gaps till afternoon.

While 1,700 of the returnees in the first train belonged to Ganjam, the 42 others belonged to Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur and Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Sambalpur districts.

The second train carrying 1,199 migrant workers from Surat reached Jagannathpur around 10 am in the morning. Among them, 796 are from Ganjam district, 62 are from Gajapati district, 24 are from Kandhamal district, 104 are from Kalahandi district, 17 are from Koraput district, 38 are from Malkangiri district, 27 are from Nabrangpur district, 97 are from Rayagada district and 11 are from Sundargarh district.

The third train carrying 1,723 migrant workers reached at about 2:30 pm. Among them 1,670 are from Ganjam district and others are from Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Kendrapara and Nayagarh.

After thermal screening, the migrants were offered food packets and water. Those from other districts left in buses where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. Those belonging to Ganjam district will also have to be placed under quarantine for 21 days said an official.

