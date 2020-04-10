Berhampur: Three suspected patients of COVID-19 were admitted to Berhampur based MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Ganjam district Friday.

“The suspected patients include one each from Bhanjanagar, Gajapati and Golanthara. Their swabs have been sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar for testing,” MKCGMCH superintendent Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra informed.

Speaking about the total number of suspected cases undergoing treatment at MKCGMCH, Dr Mishra said, “With the recent admission, the number of suspected patients at MKCGMCH has gone up to six. The reports of other three patients are also awaited from RMRC.”

“All other suspected patients who were admitted to MKCGMCH after March 13 have been discharged after they tested negative for coronavirus,” Mishra added.

