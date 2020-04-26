Bhubaneswar: Three more persons have tested positive for deadly COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of positive cases so far to 103, Odisha Information and Public Relations departments said Sunday morning.

Health Update, 26th April 03 New Positive Cases in Sundargarh (Rourkela) 23 Yr Male, 60 Yr Male & 57 Yr Female (Two are confirmed close contacts of earlier positive case. One is a suspected contact) Total Positive Case: 103 Contact tracing and followup action is being done. — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020

According to state government data, out of the 103 persons tested positive, 34 people have so far recovered at the time of filing this report. While one person died of it, there are 68 active cases in the state.

