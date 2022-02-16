Bhubaneswar: Even as the first phase of polling for three-tier rural bodies started early Wednesday morning at 7.00 AM, the elections for as many as 23 seats have been countermanded following the deaths of contesting candidates in Odisha.

Polling at one seat for Zilla Parishad Member, six seats for the post of Sarpanch, three seats for Panchayat Samiti Member and 13 Ward Member posts have been cancelled.

“Polling for three seats including two sarpanch posts and a ward member post has been cancelled in Bargarh. Similarly, elections for a ward member and a samiti member in Angul, a sarpanch and a samiti member in Balasore, two ward members in Bolangir, a sarpanch in Cuttack, a ward member in Ganjam, two ward members in Jagatsinghpur, a sarpanch in Jajpur, a ward member in Kendrapara, a ward member and a Zilla Parishad member in Keonjhar, two ward members in Mayurbhanj, a sarpanch in Nabarangpur, a ward member in Nayagarh, a ward member and a samiti member in Nuapada have been countermanded,” a SEC official source informed.

However, a sarpanch candidate from Gobindpur in Bargarh died hours before commencement of the first phase of three-tier polls.

The deceased has been identified as Balmiki Pradhan. He passed away due to cardiac arrest. Election for the post of sarpanch in the seat has been countermanded following Pradhan’s death. Polling to the seat was earlier scheduled to take place February 24.

It is pertinent to mention, over 30 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Odisha till 11.00am, State Election Commissioner informed.

Polling for the three-tier panchayat elections started at 7.00am. As many as 67.51 lakh voters were to exercise their right to franchise in the first phase of polls. Elaborate arrangements were put in place for the massive voting exercise which is being conducted at 22,379 booths in 1,669 panchayats across the state, the SEC further said.

As many as 225 platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain the law and order situations. Besides, around 37,245 police personnel have been deployed to look after the security in all booths and other sensitive locations during the conduct of voting.

PNN