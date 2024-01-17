Berlin: Reality seemed to come as quick as nightfall on a tropical island nearby. After one hour and 52 minutes, Germany’s tennis icon Angelique Kerber’s Australian Open adventures were over.

As much as the 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat against Danielle Collings in the first round of this year’s first major was far from enjoyable, Kerber’s first appearance on the big stage after the birth of her daughter Liana set a milestone on her bumpy road back, reports Xinhua.

Things have changed entirely since the 2016 Australian Open and US Open and 2018 Wimbledon winner joined the group of eight mothers in the main draw at Melbourne.

“I need to be patient. It might take weeks or better months,” she said before returning after her daughter’s birth February 23 last year.

Leaving the court after losing, the 35-year-old might have remembered discussions with her close friend, Caroline Wozniacki, about competing in professional tennis as a mother.

The Dane has a son and a daughter and seems to know all about comebacks under particular circumstances.

“When I return to the hotel after a match, I have to be someone else. That’s nice,” Kerber said trying to describe the changes after the break of 18 months. “This is maybe the biggest challenge of my career.”

To cope with the changes, she has created an oasis of wellbeing around her. Her mother, partner, coach Torben Beltz and physiotherapist Timo Schall complete her entourage.

Her mother, Beata Kerber, takes care of Liana while Kerber is in action, with others looking after everything else.

“I am impressed by her ambitions and determination,” German head coach Barbara Rittner said. “I am anxiously looking at the performance of the mothers returning.”

Despite the latest defeat, there are rays of hope for the former World No. 1.

“I am more relaxed and at the same time feel the fire for tennis burning,” Kerber said after taking victory at the United Cup in Sydney with the German team together with Alexander Zverev.

“I need time and games to get back to success. It’s an entirely new experience but I am determined to continue.”

Like Kerber, fellow mother Naomi Osaka lost her first round match, though Wozniacki took victory in a walkover against Poland’s Magda Linette.

IANS