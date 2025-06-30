Cuttack: Three empty wagons of a goods train Monday derailed in a yard near Cuttack railway station in Odisha, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said, adding that the wagons jumped the tracks around 8.30 am and the loop line in the yard has been affected.

A relief train with machines, material and manpower has already been mobilised and the loop line in the yard will be restored soon, he said.

The main line (Bhadrak-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam) remains clear and operational. Train movement towards Pradeep is also not affected, he said.

