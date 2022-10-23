Keonjhar/Baripada: Four people, including three women of a family, were electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Odisha’s Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts Saturday, police said.

Three women from Juanga tribe came in contact with live electric wires when they went inside a jungle near their Tangiri Juangsahi village in Telkoi area to graze their goats, a police officer said, adding the trio died on the spot.

The live wires were dangling in the air as one of the villagers had illegally drawn power from the main line for farming.

In another incident, a youth was electrocuted to death while he and some of his friends were trying to catch fish by dipping electric wires in a water body in Mayurbhanj district.

PTI