Dhenkanal: Three years after the project began, the construction of the Sports Hub in Dhenkanal is yet to be completed, locals have alleged.

It has deeply affected sporting activities in the region triggering dissatisfaction among local sports personalities.

For the development of games such as tennis and skating in Dhenkanal district, the then district Collector had envisaged the Sports Hub with a project cost of Rs 60,00,000 in 2018. Subsequently, a design was drawn out. It had a tennis court, skating ring, indoor badminton hall and pathways.

Later, Rs 90,00,000 was sanctioned for only tennis court and skating ring. Similarly, Rs 40,00,000 was released for indoor badminton hall. An amount of Rs 20,00,000 was again sanctioned from MP LAD for the construction of toilets at the indoor hall. The facility is coming up behind the district agriculture office.

However, the work on the tennis court 120 metres (length) X120 metres (width) has not been completed as yet. The fate of the skating ring is no better either. It is lying half constructed. The construction of pathways is yet to be started.

Meanwhile, the construction of indoor badminton hall has been completed. But, there are allegations that the work of badminton court is of low quality. Without consulting with sports experts, the court has been constructed. As a result, instead of having a special kind of wooden court, the indoor badminton hall has a simple court made of plywood sheets. According to some, the use of plywood will shorten the life of the court.

According to experts, another Rs 4,00,000 is required to bring the court up to standard.

District sports officer Pradeep Kumar Mohanty said sports experts and personalities should have been consulted before starting construction work. “Soon, district Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera will pay a visit to the hub to take stock of the situation,” he added.

When contacted, PWD department executive engineer Manoranjan Biswal said necessary funds had been provided for the construction of the facility. The construction work is in its last stage.

