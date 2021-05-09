Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar Sunday issued a thunderstorm alert for 19 districts of Odisha. The centre alerted this in its afternoon bulletin.

The districts that are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph till 8:30 am May 10 are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north Odisha, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha, the bulletin informed.

Regarding temperature, the weathermen informed that no large change in maximum temperature (Day temperature) is likely during next two days. But it is likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter at many places over the districts of interior Odisha.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Boudh and the lowest minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius recorded at Phulbani.

PNN