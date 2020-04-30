Bhubaneswar: All coastal and eight other districts are likely to experience Norwester-like storms and rains accompanied by lightning in the next 24 hours, according to a statement issued Thursday by the regional IMD centre here.

The IMD has issued ‘yellow warning’ for all the coastal districts. Other districts that have also come under this category are Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Khurda, Ganjam, Nuapada and Bolangir.

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors or take shelter in safe buildings or houses.

Such weather condition will continue till May 4. In last 48 hours, Jagatsinghpur recorded 5mm rainfall, followed by Bhadrak (4mm), Jajpur (3mm), Puri, Mayurbhanj, Talcher and Cuttack (2mm each). Some other districts recorded rainfall of one millimetre.

PNN