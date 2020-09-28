Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre predicted Monday heavy rain in 13 districts across the state for the next few days.

As per the latest bulletin issued by IMD regional centre this afternoon, Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Nuapara, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts.

IMD predicted more rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the above Odisha districts for the next two days.

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

However, in last 24 hours light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Angul in the plains of Odisha.

