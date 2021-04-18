Berhampur: A thyroid-testing machine in MKCG Medical College and Hospital here is lying defunct for last seven months leaving the patients to suffer while the concerned authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue, a report said. The machine lying non-operational has caused inconvenience to patients as authorities are yet to repair or purchase a new machine for the hospital.

Reports said people with cardiac problems, neuro-related problems, obesity and pregnant women besides every routine patient who has to undergo a surgery is required to get their thyroid tests done. On account of this, the thyroid testing machine is of immense importance but ignoring all this, the hospital authorities are yet to take a look at the problem.

In absence of the testing facility, people coming for the thyroid test return disappointed. That burns a hole in their pockets by paying around Rs 800 to get the test done at a private facility. Poor patients have been hit the hardest.

Sources said the state government has taken various measures to make healthcare facilities easily available to people. Facilities like free treatment, free medicines under Niramaya Yojana and free examination under Nidan scheme are some of measures of the state government. Many patients get benefits from these government programmes. However, some of the high-powered equipment installed in the hospital becoming defunct at different points of times has posed serious challenges to the aim and objectives of the government.

Reports said the thyroid testing machine is lying defunct for the last seven months. The MKCG authorities have duly apprised the state government on the development. However, nothing has been done yet as patients continue to suffer in the absence of the equipment.

The machine has been installed at the regional diagnostic centre (RDC) building in the hospital premises where various pathological examinations and other important tests like thyroid test are done. The state government provided a high-powered machine to the hospital to conduct thyroid tests of patients in 2013. A private firm was assigned the charge of its maintenance. The machine conducts tests of over 60 patients daily in three phases for their thyroid problems free of cost.

The MKCG authorities informed the concerned firm on the development. Later, a technician from the firm verified the machine and gave an estimate of Rs21lakh for its repairing. The high price shocked the MKCG authorities as they refused permission for repairing of the machine which was purchased at Rs 25 lakh.

When contacted, MKCG hospital superintendent Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra said the Odisha State Medical Corporation has been apprised of the matter. A decision has been taken to purchase a new machine.

