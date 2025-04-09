Chaos erupted aboard the Duronto Express after a heated argument between a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and the train manager escalated into a physical altercation, prompting widespread criticism of the railway administration.

The incident took place in the Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) coach while the train was passing through Prayagraj. According to bystanders, the dispute began over ticket-checking duties. It quickly intensified from a verbal argument into a scuffle between the two railway officials.

A passenger captured the incident on video, which shows the TTE and the train manager in a heated confrontation, including physical pushing. The video was later posted on social media, where it went viral and drew sharp reactions from viewers.

In response to the incident, the TTE has filed a formal complaint with senior railway officials. Given the seriousness of the matter, the investigation has been handed over to the Divisional Operations Manager (DOM).

Railway sources confirmed that any disciplinary action will be taken only after the DOM submits a report. Officials stated that the matter is being taken seriously and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident has raised concerns about the lack of coordination among railway employees and highlighted recurring issues of indiscipline among staff responsible for passenger safety and service.