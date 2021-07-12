Gopalpur: Tidal waves again wreaked havoc at the Rameyapatna village under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district as it washed away 50 per cent of the 36 houses in the village, Monday. The village is located close to the seaside. This is the second such incident in 12 days where village houses have been swept away. Earlier, tidal waves washed away six houses in the village, Sunday. The incident has sparked unprecedented panic among the local residents.

However, officials from the Irrigation department or local administration are yet to visit the village after the incident. The villagers also alleged that they have not received any financial assistance. Locals apprehended that many more houses will soon be destroyed as the sea is slowly eating up the land.

Reports said the village comprises 650 families, mainly of the fishermen community who eke out their living from the sea. Such an incident was first reported in 2016 when the wind changed direction and started blowing southwards due to heavy deposit of sand at the Bahuda river mouth. As a result, tidal waves crossed the coastline and destroyed many lives and properties in the village. Even a ‘Sahi’ (street in the village got submerged in the sea).

Villagers have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem as such incidents have become a regular affair every year during the monsoons. They said that the sea will completely eat up the village if the administration delays in taking proper preventive measures,

Apprised of the matter, the engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources department visited the spot July 3. He assured the villagers that a tender will be floated soon to invite companies to plan protection measures for the village.