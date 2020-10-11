Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff has revealed his biggest competitor on his latest social media post. Tiger took to Instagram, where three versions of him are edited and put in the same video. In the clip, he is seen fighting himself.

For the caption, he wrote: “My biggest competitor. #youvsyou @shariquealy.”

Tiger keeps his fans and followers entertained by regularly sharing his workout videos on social media. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his debut single “Unbelievable”, which he launched last month.

The video of the song, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger spoke about how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.