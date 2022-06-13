Mumbai: The action genre has seen a resurgence with recent big releases, notably ‘KGF’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘RRR’, and now, action superstar Tiger Shroff is all set to show his moves in the thriller, ‘Ganapath’, slated for a Christmas release.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian thriller is shot immaculately and offers non-stop thrilling action and special effects, which promise to blow everyone’s mind. Add to all this the energetic ferocity of Tiger Shroff and it is most likely that the box-office registers will be ringing on Christmas.

A source close to the production house, who has seen rushes of the film, said: “‘Ganapath’ is something we’ve never ever seen before in Indian cinema. It is mind-blowing, the film is an epic visual extravaganza, with world-class special effects. The production values will leave the audience asking for more. Tiger’s role and character is larger than life, with heavy-duty dialogues, world-class action sequences. This is going to make history at the box office on Christmas.”

The source added: “Plus, the most loved debutant pair of ‘Heropanti’ — Tiger and Kriti Sanon — are reuniting, so there is this nostalgic angle as well. And the makers are rightly aiming to utilise the Christmas weekend for its release.”

Jackky Bhagnani is bankrolling the film under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The film’s cast also includes Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, Malayalam star Rahman, and Rob Horrocks.

After completing the UK leg of the shoot, Tiger Shroff wrapped up the most challenging action schedule in Ladakh. The movie is all set to be released on December 23 this year.