When it comes to being athletic, fit and sporty, actor Tiger Shroff ticks all the boxes. The youth icon is Japanese sportswear brand, ASICS India’s top choice when it comes to connecting with its audience.

As part of the brand’s long-term vision and commitment to sustainability, they unveiled their Ambience Mall, Gurugram store in an all-new avatar with Tiger Shroff taking the lead. The store, launched on 22nd June is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, a sustainability zone inspired by the brand’s philosophy of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ which focuses on an all-encompassing spirit that inspires the athlete in each one of us.

IANSlife caught up with Tiger Shroff. Read Excerpts:

Abs are made in the kitchen and not in the gym, do you agree?

Tiger: I follow 7-day holistic workout regime, with each day focusing on a particular part of the body, but keeping a check on what I eat on a regular basis is equally important. I usually follow a healthy and balanced diet. Also, keeping your body hydrated is equally important.

Those who can dance can also be sporty and athletic, which activity do you enjoy the most?

Tiger: Yeah, I agree with that, to excel in sports you must have a combination good balance, speed, agility, and good coordination. While I really enjoy dancing my other favorite sport would definitely be basketball and football.

When it comes to working out a good pair of sneakers go a long way in preventing knee and back injury, which pair sneakers do you use for the gym and which one for cardio and runs?

Tiger: Yes absolutely – the comfort, technology and style are things that top my list when choosing a footwear. Hence, what I really like about ASICS is that the USP and focus, has consistently been in upgrading the technology and comfort along with offering choices in their styles.

I really love ASICS Gel Quantum 360, it’s my personal favorite pair from ASICS. The shoe infuses sport into a futuristic look, pulling inspiration from GEL technology cushioning and the authenticity of its design.

Tell us about your upcoming film projects.

Tiger: Currently, i am shooting for Ganapath and prepping for my other upcoming projects.

How do you feel about your association with ASICS and what are your thoughts on the new store?

Tiger: My association with ASICS has been really fruitful. I am grateful to be a part of a group of esteemed people, both global and national that believe and help in propagating the importance of having a ‘Sound Mind in a Sound Body’. I’m truly a huge fan of the brand even before my association with them especially for the technology-advanced shoes that they offer.

The store at Ambience Mall is amazing, it has everything under one roof and the collection at the store fuses together heritage and modern designs in surprising and unexpected ways. The store has all major sports categories, so it has something for everyone who likes to be active and indulge in physical activities such as tennis, badminton, cricket, work out or running. If you have to ask my favorite section at the store, then it definitely has to be the SportStyle category!

IANSlife