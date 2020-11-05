Mumbai: War star Tiger Shroff is set to feature in Ganapath. It is a futuristic action film, the makers announced Thursday. The action-packed thriller will be directed by Vikas Bahl. It will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani of ‘Pooja Entertainment’ in association with ‘Good Co’. Tiger Shroff is best known for his breathtaking action sequences on screen. He said he is looking forward to working on the film.

“After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas. It certainly will be exciting to collaborate with them,” the actor said in a statement.

Bhagnani said he is excited to collaborate with Shroff. “He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre,” asserted Jakky.

The film will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. Bahl said it will be challenging to pull off the scale of the film set in future.

The makers also launched Thursday the teaser motion poster of Ganapath. The shoot will begin from mid 2021 and the film will release in 2022, the makers said.

It is certainly good news for Tiger Shroff’s fans who haven’t seen him in action since War. His Heropanti 2 release did not happen this year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.