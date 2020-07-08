After the simultaneous ban on 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government, there has been a stir all over the world. The government called these Chinese apps a threat to the country’s security.

Chinese apps that the government has banned include popular apps such as CamScanner, ShareIt, Tiktok and Halo. After this decision of the Government of India, Australia and the United States have also started thinking seriously about banning Chinese apps like TikTok. It is being said that Tiktok and other Chinese apps may be banned soon in both these countries.

During an interview Monday with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Pompeo said that he and President Donald Trump are taking the reports seriously after he was told by the host that India had already banned the app and Australia is considering doing so.

“We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time, whether it’s the problem of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure — we’ve gone all over the world and we are making real progress getting that out — we had declared ZTE a danger to American national security,” Pompeo said.

Apart from the US, there is a demand for a ban on Tiktok in Australia

Regarding the Chinese apps, it is often reported that the data of users is passed on to the Chinese government through the app, although recently TickTock has said that the Chinese government has never demanded data from it and if it does in future If it is, then it will reject the demand of the government.

Explain that in 2017, the National Intelligence Act was passed in China, according to which all the tech companies of China are under the Chinese government. This law obligates all companies to share data with the government.

In such a situation, the Chinese government can demand the data of any user at any time and according to the law, companies will have to accept the government’s demand. According to the report of SensTower, TikTok has 53 million users worldwide.