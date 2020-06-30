Haryana: Tiktok stars have been going through a rough weather of late with a series of spiteful events within the Tiktok community.

After Siya Kakkar’s suicide another case of murder has been reported from Haryana. A Tiktok star named Shivani was strangled to death by her friend and neighbour Arif, who after allegedly killing her, hid her body in her own beauty parlour in TDI City in Kundli, Haryana. Police have arrested the accused Arif, in relation to the case.

According to reports, Shivani’s friend and co-worker, Neeraj, went to the beauty parlour after being informed of a foul stench coming from the parlour and discovered the body.

As per Shivani’s father Vinod, the accused Arif earlier lived in Piyau Maniyari where Shivani was living with her family in a rented apartment.

Arif had been obsessively stalking her for quite some time but she had spurned all his advances. He furthered that when Shivani stopped speaking to the accused, he started harassing her.

The accused Arif said that Shivani had stopped talking to him for the last 15 days. He liked her and was enraged after she stop talking to him suddenly.

For the past 15 days, Shivani and Arif had been regularly having a tiff over this, the family revealed to the police.

Shivani has more than one lakh followers on Tiktok. The Tiktok community is shocked at this case of brutal murder.

Arif said that Friday he went to her parlour to talk to Shivani. Seeing him outside, Shivani tried to close the door. He forcibly went inside by pushing the door. Arif was trying to convince Shivani, but she was not ready to accept.

When Arif tried to threaten her but Shivani tried to call police. Accused tried to snatch mobile, a scuffle ensued between the two. He then strangled and killed Shivani. Later, ran away hiding the body under the bed.