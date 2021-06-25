Southampton: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has said the World Test Championship (WTC) triumph over India will take at least a couple of weeks to sink in. Tim Southee believes that he is still living in a dream. New Zealand defeated World No.1 India by eight wickets in the final here Wednesday.

For Southee, it wasn’t just about 15 players in the current squad. “It is amazing to be part of this team. We have been working for this (WTC final win) for the last two years. Not only the 15 players, but others probably in the last 5-6 years (have contributed) to get us to where we are now,” Southee said. “It is very special. We had come very close to a few tournaments. It is yet to sink in and may take a couple of weeks,” the pacer added.

Southee believes that the wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day had set up his side’s triumph. Both were dismissed by Kyle Jamieson.

“We knew it was going to be tough on the final day, three results were possible then and the first hour to be crucial. But picking up the two wickets in that period was crucial in the end,” Southee said. He was speaking to New Zealand Cricket. “I have never experienced 139 runs taking so long (to chase down). There was a lot of nervous energy in the change room,” Southee informed.

Southee said that having the experienced Kane Williamson (52 n o) and Ross Taylor (47 n o) helped New Zealand. They took the Kiwis home with a 96-run unbroken stand for the third wicket.

“We had two experienced guys among us who are synonymous with this team not only in the last two years but also probably in the last 7-8 years. To have them, it was very calming for the guys in the change room,” said Southee who took five wickets in the match.

Opener Tom Latham said it has been ‘a massive ride’ in the last two years. “For me, to be involved in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, to come so close and then come across the line here in a completely different format, a new format that hasn’t been contested before is great,” Latham said.