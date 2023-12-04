Bhubaneswar: Rama Devi Women‘s University celebrated its 9th Foundation Day here, Sunday with Governor Raghubar Das joining the celebrations as the chief guest along with university vice-chancellor Aparajita Chowdhury and guest of honour Ven Shim San, head monk of Hong Beop Sa Temple, South Korea. Addressing the university students, Das said, “Women-power has made a huge contribution to the development of India. It is time to promote and utilize this power with wider possibilities.

The policy of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is realistic and progressive. Narishakti Bandana Act is one of them.” He advised the students to be inspired by the ideals of Rama Devi while also calling for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy. The VC of the university addressed the students about emerging challenges like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake, asking them to take a positive attitude and develop themselves with time.

Joining the event, founder and Chief Executive of Swabhiman Sruti Mohapatra informed that December 3 is also observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and in Odisha PwDs are facing many challenges; people should have more empathy while also encouraging them to have a self-belief at all costs.

On the occasion, the Governor inaugurated the Maa Rama Devi Museum at the university where items belonging to Rama Devi are going to be preserved. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the university and the Hong Beop Sa Temple for research.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP