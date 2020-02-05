New Delhi: Is Akshay Kumar all set to take ‘Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom legacy forward? According to a renowned analyst of the Hindi film industry Akshay will play the main antagonist in the film.

It should be stated here that in Dhoom, Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3, superstars played the role of villain. In Dhoom it was John Abraham, in Dhoom 2 it was Hrithik Roshan and in Dhoom 3 it was Aamir Khan.

However, neither Akshay nor the makers of Dhoom 4 have confirmed the news on social media. Akshay himself doesn’t mind letting information out if it is correct.

The rumours of the ‘Khiladi’ joining Dhoom 4 started last year when a media report said he will reportedly play an antagonist in the film. Now analyst Atul Mohan’s tweet has set the bells ringing once more. “A highly placed source has revealed that Akshay Kumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let’s wait for official announcement soon,” Mohan tweeted.

A source said here Tuesday that Akshay has been finalised to play the role of an underworld don in Dhoom 4. “Akshay’s tremendous acting as a villain in 2.0 convinced Aditya (Chopra) that he would be the perfect fit for the next installment of Dhoom,” said the source. He also stated that a couple of meetings between Chopra and Akshay have taken place regarding Dhoom 4. The source also said that in the film, there can be new cops replacing Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

On the work front, Akshay has several films in the pipeline such as Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom. He was last seen in Mission Mangal.

PNN & Agencies