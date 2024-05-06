Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu offered a glimpse into her experience of being on baby duty with her daughter Devi during a flight, revealing that prior to motherhood, she used to sleep straight for hours on airplanes, but now she “never” sleeps.

Bipasha, accompanied by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and daughter Devi, had been vacationing in Mauritius.

On their return journey to India, the actress shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

In one video, Bipasha can be seen saying, “Mama got a little break,” before panning the camera towards Karan, who is holding little Devi on his lap.

Captioning the clip, the actress wrote: “Before baby, I used to sleep straight all hours on all flights….. However long. Now, mamma never sleeps.”

She then posted a picture of Devi resting on her lap, with the caption: “Mamma is never off duty… from now to forever with my mishti Devi love.”

Bipasha further shared a video of her daughter putting stickers on her father’s face and captioned it: “Trying to keep her busy on this long flight. The book got full so now papa’s face and tee is her canvas. Papa is Devi’s best boy.”

Karan and Bipasha fell in love while working on the film Alone in 2015. A year later, they got married. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022.