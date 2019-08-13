People often sleep with their eyes open and it is quite a common practice. The medical term for sleeping with the eyes open is ‘nocturnal lagophthalmos’. Up to 20 percent of people are affected by this disease.

However, this comes with serious health issues as people would end up with severe eye problems. Without enough lubrication, the eyes are more susceptible to infections and can become scratched and damaged.

People may also experience redness, blurred vision, irritation or a burning sensation, sensitivity to light and poor sleep quality.

However, there are many treatment options like eye drops, ophthalmic ointments to help prevent scratches. A person can also wear moisture goggles at night, which can help.