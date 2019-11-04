In today’s time, white hair has become a common problem. Even young children have a strand or two of white hair which is really devastating and can be worrisome.
Below are some proven tips to get rid of the white hair.
- Quit shampoos: If you’re using shampoo daily, please stop it. Pick a milder, organic shampoo instead. The harsh chemicals in the shampoos and conditioner are known to affect the product of the pigment and cause hair fall too.
- Use Natural hair dyes: Natural hair dyes like tea and coffee dyes are the best. All you have to do is boil them for 15 minutes. Let them cool, add essential oils and mix.
- Use Natural conditioners: Opt for a paste of gooseberries and black walnuts and add essential oils to the paste. It’ll keep your hair feeling soft while also reducing premature greying.
- Eat chocolate: Chocolate is rich in copper, which boosts melanin production in the body, which makes it perfect to prevent graying of hair. Eat dark chocolate!
- Eat vitamin B12 rich foods: Vitamin B12 maintains the scalp health and heals hair against whitening. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin B12 (yeast, cheese, avocados, oranges, plums, and cranberry).
- Henna: Henna, the natural dye, is a scalp healing herb. Use henna at least once a week to keep premature hair whitening at bay. It does not just protect your hair against whitening; it also erases the appearance of existing white hair.
- Oiling: Use almond oil and olive oil to nourish your scalp. You can also use powerful herbal oil formulas to repair hair damage. Oiling is one of the best and natural ways to get rid of white hair. It is also sure-shot prevention against hair whitening at a young age.