Sajanagad: In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten to death by her drunken husband at Gobindpura village under Barahmpur police limits in Balasore district late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sombari Singh, wife of Rabindra Singh. Police sent the body for post-mortem and arrested the accused, Monday. A case was registered in this connection and the accused produced in a court. The incident has spread shockwaves in the area.

The incident occurred when Rabindra returned home in an inebriated condition and had a tiff with his wife over some issue.

He flew into rage when his wife replied angrily to him. He beat his wife to death with a wooden plank.

Rabindra realised his folly the next morning after his hangover declined and narrated the incident to his family members.

The incident soon spread like wildfire and the villagers gathered outside his house and informed the police.

PNN