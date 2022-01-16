With holistic and natural health getaways, Qatar can be a nice location to renew and rejuvenate in the new year with a plethora of spas, activities, and relaxing trips work for a ‘desert detox’ healthy vacation.

A list of the best healthful activities to choose from include a desert getaway, nutritious food, luxurious downtime in a tranquil setting, or a full-fledged wellness programme.

For the Mind

Mind Body retreat at Zulal Wellness Resort

The body, mind, and spirit can all be rebalanced and rejuvenated at this retreat. Through diverse therapeutic traditions and holistic activities, the goal is to restore well-being and enhance immunity. The retreat is available for 3 to 14 nights.

Glamping under the stars

Qatar’s breath-taking inland sea, go out into the warm desert sand and connect with nature. Before spending the night beneath the stars, visitors can ride camels, dune bashing, and feast on a traditional buffet dinner.

Colour the stress away

Colouring isn’t just for kids; it’s also a relaxing method for adults to decompress. Such a hidden gem is located in Qanat Quartier in The Pearl-Qatar and allows the mind to go wild as stress is released with each brushstroke.

For the Body

Stretch, tense, relax

Enjoy Ashtanga, Hatha, and stretch yoga in both group and private courses at Banana Island Resort Doha for a day or a complete integrative weekend retreat. Visitors can also nourish their bodies with a juice cleanse or relax in the beautiful spa with a sound bath. Those who want to stay in the city can go to the W Doha, which recently opened the world’s largest Sisley Spa, bringing Parisian luxury to Doha.

Dining in health

On a trip to Qatar, treat your body to a fantastic array of nutritious, delicious, and locally sourced foods. Start the day with a delicious breakfast or a cleansing meal at Evergreen Organics, Doha’s first 100 percent vegan cafe(there are now three). Then have lunch at Chef’s Garden or Baladna restaurant for a farm-to-table experience before stopping by Green and Go for a nutritious snack for the day.

Paddle your energy with kayaking at Purple Island

A kayak excursion through Al Thakira’s mangrove reserves, one of Qatar’s most spectacular natural vistas, will help you reconnect with nature. Paddle through a diverse range of flora and fauna, including seasonal flamingos and herons, in a kayak.

Stay beautiful, stay happy

Botany’s organic products will restore your skin’s radiance, as all of their products are locally sourced and made with natural ingredients.

For the soul

Full moon yoga

Evolve Mind Body Soul’s yoga classes will help you connect, deepen, and re-energize your body by absorbing the moon’s vibrations and energy. Under the moonlight, the training cultivates heightened self-awareness and mental clarity.

Sound healing

Niya Yoga offers a meditation class with live Tibetan singing bowls, gongs, chimes, and other musical instruments to help you awaken your soul. The goal of the experience is to guide the mind into a peaceful meditative state.

The digital detox

The Mandarin Oriental, Doha offers a Digital Wellness Escape for individuals who are always on the go and attached to their screens to relieve stress and strains caused by frequent usage of digital devices.

Spa under the stars

Enjoy one of Qatar’s most unique experiences, “Under The Stars,” designed by the Saray Spa at the Marriott Marquis Doha – on their 50th storey helipad!