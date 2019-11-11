The spicy, aromatic root of the ginger plant has been used by many cultures in cooking and in medicine. People usually use it as a spice, but ginger can also be made into tea.

All you need to do is steep a tablespoon of freshly grated ginger in a pint of boiling water, and you’ve got yourself two tasty servings!

Below are listed some amazing health benefits of Ginger Tea:

Stomach Discomfort: It plays a vital role in proper digestion, which indirectly improves food absorption and avoids stomach pain. This improves your appetite by releasing gastric acids.

Asthma: Drinking ginger tea is beneficial in case of asthma. Ginger helps to loosen phlegm and expand the lungs, which in turn helps to recover from difficult breathing. It also reduces allergies and constant sneezing.

Blood Circulation: Drink a cup of ginger tea to improve blood flow, prevent fever, chills, and excessive sweating. Ginger contains active compounds like minerals and amino acids that are useful in smooth blood flow and in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Menstrual Discomfort: Place a hot towel dipped in ginger tea on your uterine area. This will help you to get relief from pain and will relax the muscles. Drinking ginger tea will also give you a soothing effect.

Cough and Cold: Drink a cup of ginger tea if you frequently suffer from cough and a runny nose. This helps to loosen phlegm and relax the respiratory system. It imparts warmness to the body and leaves you feeling fresh.

Cancer: It has been proven to cure cancer, including ovarian cancer by eradicating the cancer cells.