Kultali (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee hit back Sunday at the BJP over accusations of nepotism in his party. He dared the Centre to bring a legislation allowing only one member of a family in politics. Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, is also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. He said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law. Abhishek also said he will publicly hang himself if the corruption charges levelled against him are proved to be true.

The TMC youth wing chief made the comments while addressing a rally in Kultali Assembly constituency. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should table a bill banning more than one member of a family from active politics. The next moment, he will no longer be in the political arena.

“From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of your families who occupy important posts in the BJP. If you ensure that there will be only one member of a family in active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in the TMC from the next moment. I promise that,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek also took exception to the BJP leaders calling him an ‘extortionist’. He challenged them to prove their allegations and said he will publicly hang himself if the charges against him are proved to be true.

Referring to the Victoria Memorial incident during a programme on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Saturday, Abhishek said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were deliberately raised to prevent Mamata Banerjee from delivering her speech.

“We are proud that Mamata Banerjee made it clear that if Netaji is insulted by such slogans during a government function, we will rise in protest. Bengal will rise in protest,” the TMC MP asserted.

“You can chant Jai Shri Ram thousand times, but at temples, at religious functions, at your place. However, you cannot do so in this fashion at a government programme to commemorate an icon like Netaji,” said Abhishek.