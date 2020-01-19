Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said Sunday that she will boycott a study tour on the CAA-NRC-NPR issue to the Northeastern states to be conducted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dastidar, a three-time MP from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, has also written to Anand Sharma, chairman of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, registering her protest on the issue.

“I have decided to boycott the Northeast tour organised by the Union Home Ministry on the CAA-NPR-NRC issue,” Kakoli told reporters here.

“On principle, we are against the CAA and have been protesting against it. So this tour is sort of aimed at opening a dialogue channel with the groups who are opposing the CAA. So I have decided not to go for the tour,” she added.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been holding rallies and protest meets across West Bengal against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC for over a month.

The TMC government recently also stayed away from a meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi.

