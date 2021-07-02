Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote Friday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, the TMC sought the removal of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta. This development came after Tushar Mehta met with West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi.

The letter has been written by TMC MPs Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Maitra. They stated that the meeting between Adhikari and the solicitor general ‘reeks of impropriety’. This is because the BJP MLA is an accused in the Narada and Saradha cases where investigations are underway.

According to the letter, the meeting with Mehta ‘curiously’ took place subsequent to Adhikari’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The TMC MPs claimed that Adhikari was accused in various cases of cheating, bribery and illegal gratification, related to Narada and Saradha.

The Solicitor General is appearing for the CBI in the Narada case in the Supreme Court and the high court. He is also advising the investigation agency in the Saradha chit fund scam, the letter said.

The meeting between Adhikari and the solicitor general ‘not only reeks of impropriety, there is a direct conflict of interest and also taints the position of the second highest law officer of the country, the Solicitor General’, they added.

To maintain the ‘neutrality and integrity’ of the office of the Solicitor General of India, necessary steps be taken for the removal of Mehta from the post, the TMC MPs added in the letter.