Bhopal: After arresting late Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, from the Jabalpur district court premises Friday evening, the Bhopal police brought him to the city early Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged dowry death case related to the actress.

According to police sources, Samarth Singh was brought to the police station at around 3:00 AM after being transferred overnight from Jabalpur to Bhopal.

Samarth Singh has been kept at the Katara Hills police station under tight security arrangements as investigators continue questioning him in the case, which has attracted widespread public attention across the country.

Heavy police deployment is in place around the Katara Hills police station, and barricades have been placed on nearby roads to avoid any untoward incident.

Security has been tightened to such an extent that only authorised personnel are being allowed inside the police station premises.

Police officials said Samarth Singh would be produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta later in the day.

Investigators are expected to seek further custodial interrogation as part of the probe into Twisha Sharma’s death, which has led to allegations of dowry harassment and demands for a detailed investigation.

Samarth Singh had appeared before the Jabalpur district court Friday evening, following which he was taken into custody by the police and later handed over to the Bhopal police team.

A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi is expected to arrive in Bhopal to conduct the second autopsy of the deceased actress.

Twisha Sharma’s body has been kept at AIIMS Bhopal since the first post-mortem examination.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Friday directed the state government to provide all necessary logistical support to the AIIMS Delhi medical team immediately after its arrival in Bhopal so that the autopsy process could be conducted without delay.