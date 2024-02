Basirhat (WB): TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali was sent to 10 days in police custody by a court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district Thursday.

Sheikh was produced before the court in Basirhat around 10.40 am after his arrest from Minakhan in the early hours.

The state police sought 14 days of custody, but the court granted 10 days.