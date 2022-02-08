Chennai: A special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is being convened Tuesday to pass a Bill seeking exemption to the students of the state from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This is the second time the Tamil Nadu Assembly is being convened for passing a Bill seeking exemption from NEET. The Bill passed September 13, 2021, during the first session of the Assembly was sent to the Tamil Nadu Governor for being forwarded to the President, but the Governor returned the Bill.

The session will be telecast live.

The members will be discussing the points raised by the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi while rejecting the Bill and resending it to the government.

The Governor while returning the Bill had said that it was against the students of rural Tamil Nadu. This was strongly opposed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues and political parties that had opposed NEET and signed the passing of the Bill.

A meeting of political parties of Tamil Nadu had decided to convene a special session of the legislative Assembly to pass the Bill against NEET once more and to resend it to the Governor.

Legal experts are of the opinion that if the Bill is again passed by the legislative Assembly and forwarded to the Governor, he will have to forward it to the President.

The BJP members are expected to stage a walkout during the session as the party has been supporting the NEET all through.