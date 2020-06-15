Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported Monday 44 COVID-19 deaths, the highest for a single day. It took the death toll to 479 in the state. The total infection tally to 46,504 with 1,843 fresh coronavirus cases reported. The spike in cases prompted the Tamil Nadu government to declare again total lockdown here. Other areas which will come under lockdown are Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. The lockdown will be from June 19 to 30.

Those dead include a 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man. Of the 44 people that died, 33 had co-morbidities, a Tamil Nadu health department bulletin said.

Chennai most affected

Of the 1,843 new infections, this city accounted for 1,257. The count of positive cases in the state capital touched 33,244. Today is the sixth successive day of nearly 2,000 fresh cases. Active cases are 20,678 and those discharged from various hospitals Monday alone stood at 797.

It should be stated here that Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases, second only to Maharashtra. The spike has continued despite several restrictions by the Tamil Nadu government.

Total lockdown

Sources said the lockdown in Chennai and its suburbs will be intense and full restrictions. The lockdown will be enforced in the two Sundays during the period. No taxis, autos and private transport will be allowed to run except for emergencies. People will have to buy essential items from within a two kilometre radius. Only the working of hospitals, laboratory and pharmacies will be allowed.

Agencies